Mumbai News
mumbai news

Heavy rain since Sunday night caused water logging across Mumbai

In 24 hours up to 8am on Monday,15 incidents of short circuit were reported across Mumbai, including nine in the island city, and six each in the eastern and western suburbs. Similarly, there were at least 21 complaints of tree collapse.
By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Waterlogging due to heavy rain at Mulund in Mumbai, caused inconvenience to commuters on Monday morning. (HT Photo/Pratik Chorge)

Heavy rainfall on Sunday night and Monday morning led to water logging in many parts of Mumbai and suburbs, including Vikhroli, Bhandup, Chembur, Andheri, and parts of south Mumbai such as Colaba and Cuffe Parade.

Gandhi Market, Hindmata in Dadar, and Dadar Tram Terminus, which are chronic water logging spots, were also flooded Monday early morning. However, traffic was quickly regularised on Babasaheb Ambedkar (BA) road this morning.

Within the 24 hour period ending 8am on Monday, 13 incidents of house or wall collapse, including one in Mumbai city and six each in the eastern and the western suburbs, were reported, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

In the same period, 15 incidents of short circuit were reported across Mumbai, including nine in the island city, and six each in the eastern and western suburbs. Similarly, there were at least 21 complaints of tree collapse.

As of Monday morning, water level in the seven lakes that provide drinking water to the city is at 28.68%, compared to 27.03% registered the same day last year, and 51% two years ago. The total available drinking water in the lakes is at 415,175 million litres (ML), against the full capacity of 1,447,363 ML.

While Tulsi lake overflowed on Friday morning, Vihar lake overflowed on Sunday morning.

The drinking water supply to the city-- disrupted on Sunday after rain water entered Bhandup Drinking water treatment complex-- was regularised on Monday morning after BMC cleaned and repaired the water filtration system by Sunday evening.

.

