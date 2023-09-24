Heavy vehicles prohibited in city ahead of Ganpati immersion

MUMBAI: In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Ganpati immersion days, the Mumbai traffic police on Saturday prohibited the entry of heavy vehicles in Greater Mumbai. The prohibition will also be imposed on September 25 and September 28 – the last day of the Ganeshotsava.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the traffic police notification, the directive was issued to prevent obstruction and inconvenience to the public and immersion procession.

The order stated that the entry of heavy vehicles would be prohibited on roads in greater Mumbai on the fifth day of Gauri Ganapati immersion falling on September 23 (from 1 am to 1 am the next day), the seventh day of Ganapati immersion on September 25 (11 am to 1 am the next day) and on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28 (10 am to 6 am next day).

Vehicles carrying vegetables, milk, bread, and bakery products, drinking water tankers, petrol, diesel, and kerosene tankers, ambulances, government and semi-government vehicles, and school buses would be exempted from the prohibition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officers said that on the 10th day of celebrations, more than 2,000 officers and 11,726 members of the constabulary will be deployed in the city for proper traffic management.