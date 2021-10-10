Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / High tide sweeps car at Uttan, locals pull it out
mumbai news

High tide sweeps car at Uttan, locals pull it out

A multi-utility vehicle (MUV), on Saturday, got stuck in the sand at Uttan coast after the occupants parked the car to purchase fish from the nearby market. The car swept away with the high tide. However, the locals managed to pull it out with the help of a JCB excavator and thick ropes.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 08:19 PM IST
By Ram Parmar, Palghar

A multi-utility vehicle (MUV), on Saturday, got stuck in the sand at Uttan coast after the occupants parked the car to purchase fish from the nearby market. The car swept away with the high tide. However, the locals managed to pull it out with the help of a JCB excavator and thick ropes.

“On Saturday the grey coloured Mahindra Xylo was parked near the Uttan coast. Locals had warned the Andheri-based owner against it, but he said he will return shortly as he was going to the nearby market to buy fish,” said Bernard D’Mello a local social activist.

“Soon, the high tide and the gushing water swept away the MUV and the owner had still not returned. The locals called a JCB and with ropes pulled the car out, even as the water levels began to rise,” said D’Mello. The car was centrally locked and pulling it out was an issue, he said.

“When the owner arrived, he spoke rudely to the locals. However, when he was told about the incident, he mellowed down and appreciated the efforts,” D’Mello said.

Uttan police are questioning the driver as the MUV had an unclear license plate and was used as a tourist vehicle. The driver did not provide any documents to support the same, said D’mello.

