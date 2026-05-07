...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Hindi test for Maha govt officials deferred after row

Marathi language minister Uday Samant said the government would review the need for the exam in the state

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:34 am IST
By Faisal Malik
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has put on hold the Hindi language examination for gazetted officers and non-gazetted employees, following mounting political opposition and the threat of protests. The announcement was made by state Marathi language minister, Uday Samant, on Wednesday. Samant said the government would also review the need for the exam in the state. It was scheduled to be held on June 28.

Mumbai, India – 22, April 2025: The Indian National Flag at half-mast at the Mantralaya building to mourn the demise of Pope Francis, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The controversy reflects the broader debate over the language policy in Maharashtra, with critics questioning the need to mandate Hindi in a state where Marathi is the official language.

“The scheduled Hindi language examination for government officers and others has been postponed. I have discussed the issue with the principal secretary of the department, Kiran Kulkarni, and was told that it is an annual examination that is not being conducted as per the 1976 rules,” said Samant.

“As the state’s Marathi language minister, I will personally review whether a Hindi language examination is necessary in the state. If it is found necessary, we will conduct it; otherwise, it will be scrapped,” said Samant, a Shiv Sena minister in the BJP-led government.

“Government employees should be able to work and communicate in Marathi. But when Marathi is already the language of administration, why is there a need to assess employees’ Hindi proficiency every year,” he asked. He questioned whether similar Hindi exams are required of government employees in other non-Hindi-speaking states.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande accused the government of attempting to impose Hindi to please their leadership in Delhi.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Hindi test for Maha govt officials deferred after row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.