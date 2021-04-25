Hiran case: Mane suspended from police force

The Mumbai police on Saturday suspended inspector Sunil Mane, a day after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, additional commissioner of police (armed police) Virendra Mishra said.

His suspension order was issued in the morning, the official said.

A team of officials from NIA on Saturday, took Mane to the spots where Hiran is suspected to have been smothered to death and a Mumbra creek where his body was found on March 5. The agency is conducting a probe into the murder and the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February.

After Mane’s arrest, a special NIA court in Mumbai remanded him to the central probe agency’s custody till April 28.

The Mumbai police on Saturday suspended inspector Sunil Mane, a day after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, additional commissioner of police (armed police) Virendra Mishra said. His suspension order was issued in the morning, the official said. A team of officials from NIA on Saturday, took Mane to the spots where Hiran is suspected to have been smothered to death and a Mumbra creek where his body was found on March 5. The agency is conducting a probe into the murder and the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February. After Mane’s arrest, a special NIA court in Mumbai remanded him to the central probe agency’s custody till April 28.