Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Hiran case: Mane suspended from police force
mumbai news

Hiran case: Mane suspended from police force

After Mane’s arrest, a special NIA court in Mumbai remanded him to the central probe agency’s custody till April 28.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The agency is conducting a probe into the murder and the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February.

The Mumbai police on Saturday suspended inspector Sunil Mane, a day after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, additional commissioner of police (armed police) Virendra Mishra said.

His suspension order was issued in the morning, the official said.

A team of officials from NIA on Saturday, took Mane to the spots where Hiran is suspected to have been smothered to death and a Mumbra creek where his body was found on March 5. The agency is conducting a probe into the murder and the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February.

After Mane’s arrest, a special NIA court in Mumbai remanded him to the central probe agency’s custody till April 28.

The Mumbai police on Saturday suspended inspector Sunil Mane, a day after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, additional commissioner of police (armed police) Virendra Mishra said.

His suspension order was issued in the morning, the official said.

A team of officials from NIA on Saturday, took Mane to the spots where Hiran is suspected to have been smothered to death and a Mumbra creek where his body was found on March 5. The agency is conducting a probe into the murder and the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February.

After Mane’s arrest, a special NIA court in Mumbai remanded him to the central probe agency’s custody till April 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP