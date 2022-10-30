History sheeter attacks man for refusing Ganeshotsav donation, held

Mumbai: A history sheeter has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 40-year-old Deonar resident with surgical scalpels earlier this month because the victim had refused to donate money for this year’s Ganeshotsav celebrations in the area.

The accused has a total of 27 cases, including three under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), registered against him.

According to the Govandi police, the offence was committed at around 11.30pm on October 16 this year when the victim, Nayan Patil (40), was sitting near his residence with a few friends. The accused, Krishna Chikne reached the spot.

“Chikne had sought donations from Patil during the recent Ganeshotsav festival, and the latter had refused, which had led to bitter feelings between the duo. On the day of the crime, Chikne came armed with two scalpels and attacked Patil, inflicting severe injuries to his face,” said Sudarshan Honwadajkar, senior police inspector of Govandi police station.

Chikne fled the scene even as Patil’s friends rushed him to the Sion Hospital. The police subsequently registered a case of attempt to murder against Chikne and launched a manhunt for him.

“Cellular location mapping placed him in the Dhanori Lohegaon area in Pune and a team was immediately sent on his trail. For several days, the team, working in collaboration with the Pune police, combed the entire area till Chikne was found on Friday. He was brought to Mumbai and placed under arrest,” said an officer who was part of the investigation.

Honwadajkar added that Chikne has a long record of serious crimes like assault, attempts to murder and crimes against women, with cases registered against him at various police stations in Eastern Mumbai.

“Chikne has committed several crimes in connivance with two other accomplices, with whom he was trying to establish himself as a local gangster. We have booked him twice in the past under the MCOCA and a similar case was also registered against him with the Mankhurd police,” he said.