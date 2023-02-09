Hit-and-run driver of crane accident arrested

Mumbai: The Vanrai police on Wednesday arrested the 23-year-old driver of a crane that was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the NESCO grounds on Western Express Highway on Sunday. A 15-year-old girl lost her life in the accident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the girl from Naigaon has been identified as Kirti Umesh Yadav. Kirti, along with her sister Mamta (17) and Mamta’s boyfriend, Akshay Pujari, were travelling on a two-wheeler to Borivali from Santacruz when a crane hit them from behind. The police said that the girls were returning to their Naigaon residence after taking part in a religious parade in Santacruz, where they have a second house.

Mamta, in her statement to the police, said that they had changed in their Santacruz house and were to return to Naigaon by train from Borivali. Pujari was taking them to the station on his motorcycle when the accident took place.

The police said that after the crane hit their bike, the trio fell to the ground. Kirti was crushed under the tyres of the crane while Mamta and Pujari sustained minor injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the accident, the driver fled from the spot. “We rushed Kirti to hospital but she was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer from Vanrai police station.

The police then registered a case of death due to negligence and began looking for the driver. On Wednesday, they arrested him. “His name is Amarsingh Ramshankar Yadav and we will present him before the court,” said the officer.