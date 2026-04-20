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Home dept eyes Deonar’s recently slum-freed plot for prison

After failed attempts at building a prison in Mandale, Mankhurd, the home department has now requested the CM to approve a prison on an 11-acre plot in Deonar

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Surendra P Gangan
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MUMBAI: After the city’s land crunch put paid to two past attempts to construct a state-of-the-art prison in the Mumbai suburbs, the state home department is now eyeing an 11-acre plot of land in Deonar which was cleared of slums by the suburban collectorate last week. The home department has requested chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to give it the plot, and the feasibility of the land is being reviewed by the prison department.

As many as 1,200 shanties along the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road were demolished by the suburban collectorate and the BMC earlier this month. The area is now fenced. (Hindustan Times)

The land became available after the suburban collectorate and the BMC demolished over 1,200 shanties along the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road last week. The plot has been fenced, and officials from the collectorate and the BMC have demanded its immediate allotment for a public utility project to prevent encroachment from happening again.

A senior home department official said that the CM had asked the additional director-general of police (prisons) to check the feasibility of the plot for a prison. “Once this is done and the report is submitted, we will formally move a proposal for the transfer of the land from the revenue department to us,” he said. “Prima facie it is an ideal plot for the multi-storey prison in suburban Mumbai that we have been planning for years.”

Apart from what the prison manual mandates, a second jail in Mumbai is also necessary to reduce the burden on Arthur Road Jail, which houses over 3,500 inmates against its capacity of 804. According to officials, Arthur Road Jail is the most overcrowded prison in the state, and apart from putting a lot of pressure on jail infrastructure and manpower, puts the security of its inmates in jeopardy. The state government has planned to build a multi-storey prison on the lines of jails in Chicago and Singapore. The jail is expected to be built by the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

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