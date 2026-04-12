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Hookah, tobacco is not ‘food’, doesn’t come under FSS Act: State tells HC

The statement came in an affidavit filed in reply to petitions filed by SOEX India and High Street Impex LLP, companies engaged in manufacturing and exporting tobacco and related products

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: The state government has told the Bombay High Court that flavoured hookah tobacco does not qualify as “food” and therefore the court cannot take action against its manufacturers or exporters under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

Hookah, tobacco is not ‘food’, doesn’t come under FSS Act: State tells HC (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The statement came in an affidavit filed in reply to petitions filed by SOEX India and High Street Impex LLP, companies engaged in manufacturing and exporting tobacco and related products.

The firms had approached the court through advocate Anukul Seth after Food Safety officials raided their factory in Pune district’s Maval tehsil and a warehouse in Bhiwandi in December 2025 and January 2026. Authorities sealed their factory, storage facility and office in Fort bringing their business to a standstill, claiming that the premises were being used without proper authorisation and in violation of FSS regulations and a July 2025 government order. Goods worth around 32 crore, meant for export, were also seized, halting operations.

During a February hearing, senior advocate Vikram Nankani,representing the companies, argued that their competitors engaged in a similar business had not been targeted in the same way. The senior advocate added that the companies had started receiving notices for cancelling export orders, which would cause huge monetary loss to them.

In a fresh affidavit filed on April 6, joint secretary Ramchandra Dhanawade cited a March 23 clarification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), stating that flavoured hookah tobacco does not fall within the definition of “food” under the 2006 Act. Therefore Dhanawade concluded that no action is warranted against manufacturers or others dealing with hookah tobacco under the 2006 Act.

The affidavit added that in view of the clarification, “continuation of coercive action under the said Act in respect of the petitioners’ products would not be warranted”.

 
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