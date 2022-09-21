Hotel exec duped of 33,000 by fraud who posed as car mechanic

Mumbai A 41-year-old working as the Human Resources head with ITC Grand Maratha Hotel in Sahar was cheated to the tune of ₹33,000 by frauds who posed as car mechanics and cheated him under the pretext of replacing his cars dynamo and air conditioner compressor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officials said that the complainant Anurag Mishra, a resident of Saki Vihar road in Powai, was returning home with his wife and two children after watching a film at R City Mall in Ghatkopar on September 11 when the incident took place.

When they reached Swaminarayan Chowk in Powai, around 4.30 pm, a biker coming from the opposite direction flagged him to stop. As he stopped, an auto driver also pulled on the breaks. In a concerned tone, the biker informed Mishra that smoke was coming out from his car bonnet.

“The auto driver even asked him to open the bonnet and rev the engine and told him that he could see more flames coming out,” said a police officer from Powai police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mishra then requested the biker if he knew any local mechanic. The auto driver then told him that he knew one Raju Mistry who worked at a Maruti Service Centre. The auto driver then took Mishra to a nearby building and called Mistry.

“Mistry, after inspecting the vehicle, told Mishra that the air-conditioner compressor and dynamo of the car were not functioning properly and needed to be changed. He quoted ₹40,000 as the expenditure for the same,” said the police officer.

After Mishra agreed to pay for replacing the parts, the mechanic brought some parts and fitted the same on the car. “Later, he started demanding money. Mishra checked with his friend who told him to pay ₹33,000 and accordingly he paid ₹33,000 in cash to the mechanic,” said the police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The next day when Mishra visited the Maruti service centre, he was told by the company mechanics that nothing had happened to his car and most probably he was cheated. “After that he approached us and lodged a complaint,” said the police officer.