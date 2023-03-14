Housing dept simplifies the process of granting Annexure II to ineligible slum dwellers

Mumbai: In a relief to slum dwellers trying to be eligible for free tenements under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority schemes, the State Housing department has now simplified the process of granting certified copies of Annexure II to ineligible slum dwellers who want to move an appeal with the appellate authorities.

In a fresh Government Resolution (GR) issued by the housing department, the government has directed officials appointed as the competent authority to prepare Annexure II, a list of eligible and ineligible slum dwellers, to issue the certified copies of the annexure directly to the designated appellate authorities to facilitate appeals.

The competent authorities prepare the Annexure II of a slum redevelopment project after examining the photo pass, other identity documents of slum dwellers and relevant documentary proof to support their claim that they have been living in slum areas in Mumbai before January 1, 2000. Those who are found to be ineligible are allowed to file their appeals within 30 days under Section 35 of the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance And Redevelopment) Act, 1971.

While deciding the appeals, the designated appellate authorities are required to verify the authenticity of Annexure II and officials then demand certified copies of Annexure II from the appellant slum dwellers. However, slum dwellers repeatedly complain that competent authority does not provide them certified copies of Annexure II, and this often delays the hearings of their appeals.

Taking into consideration this issue, the housing department has now directed the officials who function as the competent authority to provide certified copies of Annexure II to the concerned designated appellate authorities within eight days after finalising Annexure II. “The designated appellate authorities should not demand certified copies of Annexure II from appellant slum dwellers”, the GR dated March 9 said.