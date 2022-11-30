Housing societies, ALMs told to issue NOCs for installing EV charging points

Mumbai: The state cooperative authorities have issued instructions to housing societies and Advanced Locality Management (ALMs) to provide no objection certificates (NOCs) to electric vehicle (EV) owners for installing charging points on the society premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the circular issued by the cooperation department, a housing society/ALMs should grant NOC to EV owners within seven days from the date of application.

The circular also laid down guidelines for EV charging point infrastructure on the society premises.

Where rapid charging points also known as DC fast chargers operating at 500V DC are provided, they should be clearly differentiated from the conventional charging points due to hazards associated with the direct current. Measures should be taken to ensure that signs and labels associated with these chargers are not removed or defaced, the circular read.

Where charging points are to be provided in multi-storey car parkings, consideration should be given to locating these in the open air at roof deck level to minimise potential for fire spread within the structure, the circular stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The circular was issued after letters from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and chief electrical inspector of the state.

The circular is based on guidelines issued by the state’s chief electrical inspector on EV charging in a private society in October 2022.

The state launched Maharashtra State Electric Vehicle Policy in 2021 and it also stresses on creation of an ecosystem for EVs and the provision for NOC issued by a housing society/ALMs to an EV owner for installing a private charger. This will further enhance the EV adoption rate in the city as private vehicles rely on home charging for up to 80% of their charging needs.

Dos and don’ts

EV charging points should be installed so that any socket-outlet of supply is at least 800 millimetres above the highest flood level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The EV parking place should be such that the connection on the vehicle when parked for charging should be within five metres from the charging point.

The charging point should be child-proof and preferably installed away from any children’s play area.

Charging bays should be signed and marked prominently on the ground to allow vehicles to park close to the charging point and prevent the stretching of charging cables.

The length of charging cables should be sufficient to allow their use with the intended equipment without risk of damage.

Charging points should be protected against mechanical damage by vehicles. They should be installed above ground level or be protected by krebs, bollards, or metal barriers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parking of other vehicles in charging areas should be prohibited.

Where it is not practicable to provide this degree of physical separation of a vehicle charging area within a building, no charging should be undertaken within 10 metres of any combustible materials.

Wherever possible, e-scooters should be parked and charged in locations away from harm’s-way and open to sky locations designed for this purpose.

E-scooters should not be left parked in escape routes where they may form a fire hazard, or an obstruction in the event of the building being evacuated.