How Bombay became British territory 361 yrs ago

The 10-page Portuguese document, titled ‘Instrument of Possession’, was traced by researcher Yashodhan Joshi in the archives of DigitArq Portugal — the digital repository of the Portuguese National Archives that preserves centuries-old administrative and colonial records. Historians HT spoke to independently, confirmed that the manuscript is among the rare surviving Portuguese accounts documenting the formal transfer of Bombay from Portuguese control to the British Crown in 1665.

More than 360 years later, as Maharashtra celebrates its 66th anniversary of its formation on Friday, a Pune-based researcher uncovered a rare Portuguese manuscript in Lisbon last month that reconstructs this defining moment in the birth of modern Mumbai.

On February 18, 1665, British representative Humphrey Cooke walked across the rocky stretches of Bombay island and formally asserted British sovereignty over the territory in a symbolic ceremony that would alter the future of western India forever.

Joshi, 41, discovered the document in March 2026 while researching Portuguese activities around the Sindhudurg fort and studying the larger contest between the Portuguese, British and Marathas along India’s western coast.

“What survives widely in public memory is the later British story of Bombay’s rise. But this document records the Portuguese side of the transfer — the negotiations, the anxieties, the conditions imposed and the actual ceremony through which possession was handed over,” he said.

The manuscript records the transfer of the Port and Island of Bombay from the Portuguese Estado da Índia (Portuguese state of India) to representatives of the British Crown as part of the marriage treaty between King Charles II of England and the Portuguese princess Catherine of Braganza.

According to historians, the document captures the moment when Bombay’s scattered islands began to be treated as a single strategic and administrative territory. Before the transfer, Bombay largely existed as a fragmented cluster of fishing villages, estates and military outposts overshadowed by the Portuguese stronghold of Baçaim (Vasai).

It puts focus on consolidation of territories, including Mazagaon, Parel and Worli under a unified authority — a shift that eventually laid the foundations for Bombay’s transformation into a major colonial port city.

The Maratha factor One of the most striking references in the document concerns the growing influence of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj along the Konkan coast.

One section of the manuscript underlines how Portuguese officials stressed the urgency of completing the transfer quickly “to avoid the danger of Sivagy,” referring to Shivaji Maharaj.

Abhijit Ambekar, superintending archaeologist with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), said, “The reference reflects the extent to which European colonial powers were unsettled by the rapid rise of Maratha power in western India during the mid-17th century.”