MUMBAI: Almost a fortnight after the transport department declared its drive to test Marathi language skills of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers across the state from May 1, according to sources in the transport department, it has come to light that the clause making the knowledge of the language mandatory among all the drivers was inadvertently changed in Section 24 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (MV) Rules, 1989.

Mumbai, India – 28 April 2026: Amid the ongoing Marathi language mandate debate, multilingual auto and taxi drivers on Tuesday collectively rendered the Maharashtra Geet, underscoring unity and support for their stand at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, 28 April 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

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Here is the back-story: In 2007, auto drivers objected to wearing the triangle-shaped metal badge or ‘billa’ – in which their permit details were engraved – attached to the khaki shirts as it would press hard against their chests when they pulled the starter. The transport department at the time amended the rule – in Section 24 – stating that wearing the metal badge would not be mandatory and that a simple identity card issued by the RTO would suffice.

The same section which previously required knowledge of Marathi was modified, rendering the requirement non-mandatory.

Amendment and May 1 drive

Now, the state transport authorities are implementing a two-pronged approach – amending the MV Rules to bring back the clause of mandatory knowledge of Marathi language among the drivers and carrying out a 107-day drive, from May 1 to August 15, across the state to check any breach of rules – such as overcharging, seating more than capacity etc. Additionally, drivers’ Marathi skills will also be gauged only to help those who do not know the language.

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{{^usCountry}} Licences of those who do not have the language skills will not be cancelled, announced the state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Licences of those who do not have the language skills will not be cancelled, announced the state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Earlier, we wanted to replace the metal badge with an ID card which required changes in the rules as well. While amending it, which we noticed recently, the section that also talks about knowledge of basic Marathi got altered. We are now changing it back to the original. This should sort out the issue,” said an official from the transport department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Earlier, we wanted to replace the metal badge with an ID card which required changes in the rules as well. While amending it, which we noticed recently, the section that also talks about knowledge of basic Marathi got altered. We are now changing it back to the original. This should sort out the issue,” said an official from the transport department. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sarnaik confirmed that an amendment in Section 24 of the MV Rules is under consideration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarnaik confirmed that an amendment in Section 24 of the MV Rules is under consideration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It is essential to know Marathi if one wants to do business in Maharashtra. I held meetings with the unions and all stakeholders agreed with this position. Facilities will be made available at RTO offices for drivers willing to learn Marathi; they will also be given certificates after they gain proficiency in the language. This certificate will be important while renewing licences periodically with the RTOs,” Sarnaik said on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is essential to know Marathi if one wants to do business in Maharashtra. I held meetings with the unions and all stakeholders agreed with this position. Facilities will be made available at RTO offices for drivers willing to learn Marathi; they will also be given certificates after they gain proficiency in the language. This certificate will be important while renewing licences periodically with the RTOs,” Sarnaik said on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Training will be conducted with the support of the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, who will provide booklets and e-books for learning Marathi. Citing a recent inspection drive in Mira-Bhayandar, the minister said that 3,443 rickshaws were checked, out of which 565 drivers could not demonstrate knowledge of Marathi.

Sarnaik added, “While the state will provide opportunities to drivers willing to learn Marathi, there will be no compromise with those violating rules.”

Sources added that RTO officers will converse with drivers over their working knowledge of Marathi; those unable to hold satisfactory conversations will be led to taking classes at the RTO offices.

The campaign will be led by a committee headed by additional transport commissioner Ravindra Gaikwad who will prepare a comprehensive report which will be submitted to the department on August 16, based on which future policy decisions will be taken.

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