How was photography allowed in Rana’s MRI room, questions Sena

Mumbai A Shiv Sena delegation, led by the member of legislative council Manisha Kayande, reached Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and questioned the hospital management that how was Amravati MP Navneet Rana photographed during her MRI.

After her bail on May 4, Rana went to Lilavati Hospital as she reportedly had spondylitis. Soon, pictures of her MRI scan were circulated on social media. Kayande, former mayor Kishori Pednekar, Yuva Sena functionary Rahul Kanal, and Sena corporator Anil Kokil were part of the delegation.

“What happened in the hospital was wrong. It is well known that phones and metal objects are not allowed inside the MRI rooms. How were people allowed inside? Several questions come to our minds. Were the staff pressurised? Who clicked the pictures?” said Kayande, who is also the Sena spokesperson.

Pednekar said that the party will lodge a complaint in the matter. The party also gave a letter to the hospital management seeking a response on the events.

“The hospital staff told us that Ranas’ security guards were right outside carrying weapons. This is also against the rules. Any incident would have led to severe damage and loss of lives,” said Kanal.