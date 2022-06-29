HR and KC colleges release merit lists, cut-offs drop by around 3% points

Mumbai: As non-state education boards (CBSE, CISCE) are yet to declare their Class 12 board exam results, the first merit list for admissions to undergraduate (UG) degree courses at HR and KC colleges in Churchgate saw their cut-offs dipping by around 3 percentage points on Tuesday.

At HR College, the FYBCom list ended at 93.50% this year, 3.5% points lower than last year’s 97%. At KC College, the FYBCom list ended at 93%, down from 96.15% recorded last year.

“The drop in cut-off is because students from higher scoring boards, i.e. CBSE and CISCE, have not yet got their results. These groups are missing from our first list, and the cut-offs would have been higher if their marks were included,” said Pooja Ramchandani, principal, HR College.

Ramchandani also said that based on previous years’ cut-offs, which included results of these non-state education boards, HR College will be reserving between 25 to 50% of their available seats for mainly CBSE and ISC students. Admissions to UG degree courses this year are currently being conducted exclusively for state-board (HSC) students, while others await their marks.

This year, Class 12 state board exams were held between March and April first week and results were announced on June 8. However, non-state education boards conducted class 10 and class 12 board exams in May and June, and their results are expected in July.

Last year, as Class 10 and 12 exams were cancelled (across state and non-state boards) owing to the pandemic, both colleges saw high cut-offs in the first merit lists as students across boards fared better overall.

KC and HR Colleges are popular destinations for commerce, science and art students from the city and around the country. Starting 2020-21, both colleges are now part of the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate University (HSNCU). Along with Bombay Teachers’ Training College, they conduct admissions on a separate schedule.

At KC College, the cut-off for FYBA dropped by four to five percentage points. Self-financed courses in both colleges remained high in demand with cutoffs for courses like BCom in Banking and Insurance (BBI), BCom in Accounting and Finance (BAF), BA in Media and Mass Communication (BAMMC), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS) remaining between 90-95% across courses in both institutes.

The majority of colleges under Mumbai University are expected to release their first merit lists for undergraduate courses on Wednesday. These include RA Poddar College in Matunga, Birla College in Kalyan, St. Andrew’s and RD National Colleges in Bandra. Some autonomous colleges, like NM, Mithibai, and ‎SK Somaiya College are expected to release their merit lists at a later date.

Parag Ajgaonkar, principal of NM College, said, “We are not releasing any merit list on Wednesday. Our entrance exams are going on till June 30, and those results will be out in the second week of July. Only the BCom course will have a merit list but that will also be out later.”