HSC student dies by suicide after senior strips him naked, film video

Murbad: A 17-year-old HSC student in a local college took his own life by jumping into a well after six of his college mates assaulted him naked and shot a video of him. The Murbad police have arrested five students in connection with the case, while one remains at large. HT Image

The victim, a resident of Khopivali village in Murbad, left behind a suicide note detailing the harrowing incident. The incident occurred after the student had finished his HSC board exam’s first English paper on February 21. Known for his studious nature, he became a target of ragging by his college seniors on that fateful day.

An officer from Murbad police said, “The boy reached home after finishing the paper, and told his mother that he would return in some time. He went with the boys who took him to a farmhouse in Murbad. They drank alcohol and started beating this boy and forced him to drink. When he refused, all of them forcibly stripped him shot his nude video, and then sent him back home. He came back late in the night, but didn’t reveal anything to his family.”

On February 23, the boy went missing, and his family found his body in the village well during their search.“The family was unaware of the reason till Sunday night. One of their relatives started his phone and found a suicide note mentioning the incident and sought strict action against the boys,” the officer said.

The family of the boy immediately rushed to the police station and filed an FIR against six persons under IPC sections for abetment to suicide and provisions of the POCSO Act.