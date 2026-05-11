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Hsg society members ousted for delaying AGM, audit

Society members accused the managing committee of negligence, maladministration and delaying redevelopment-related decisions. They also raised issues concerning governance failures and lack of transparency

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:24 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
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Mumbai: The Registrar of Cooperative Societies, R North Division, has disqualified three office-bearers of Borivali Jankalyan Cooperative Housing Society for failing to conduct annual general meetings for the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24 within the prescribed timelines and for not appointing auditors or submitting audit reports as required by law.

Hsg society members ousted for delaying AGM, audit

Society members led by complainant Devendra Chiplunkar and represented by advocate Sunil Sakhrani accused the managing committee of negligence, maladministration and delaying redevelopment-related decisions. The complainants also raised issues concerning governance failures and lack of transparency.

The order, passed on April 24 under section 75(5) of the Maharashtra Cooperative Society Act 1960, disqualified chairman Namrata Sankhe, secretary Sudhakar Chavan and treasurer Laxman Malekar from being part of the managing committee and contesting committee elections in the society for the remainder of the current term and the subsequent two years. The registrar, however, withdrew proceedings against the remaining committee members, citing lack of direct responsibility.

Society members further alleged that the committee denied access to society records, ignored resolutions passed during a special general body meeting and attempted to pressure residents into withdrawing complaints. They also allegedly misused the society’s letterhead to obtain unauthorised signatures and failed to implement decisions regarding appointment of a new project management consultant and advocate.

The registrar’s order highlighted that statutory compliance by co-operative housing societies is essential to ensure transparency, accountability and protection of members’ interests.

Referring to a Bombay High Court precedent, the registrar stated that liability under section 75(5) must be assigned only to office-bearers directly responsible for statutory compliance. The order distinguished serious regulatory violations from procedural lapses and concluded that failure in conducting AGMs and audits constituted substantive breaches warranting disqualification.

 
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