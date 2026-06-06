Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Thursday recommended that the state government pay compensation of ₹16 lakh to the family of a 23-year-old woman from Nandurbar who died in 2024 while being transported to a hospital after giving birth to her child in an ambulance that had broken down on the way.

Human rights body asks govt to pay ₹16 lakh to kin of woman who died after birthing child in ambulance

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In its order of June 4, the commission observed that Kavita Raut, the young mother, had died “due to the negligence, apathy and dereliction of the duty of Medical Staff of PHC (Primary Health Centre) Pimpalkhuta and RH (rural hospital) Molgi”.

The commission had taken cognisance of a news report dated March 1, 2024 in a Marathi daily. Raut, a resident of Bardi village in the tribal-dominated Akkalkuwa taluka of Nandurbar, was expected to deliver her first child on March 3, 2024. On February 14, 2024 at about 7:30pm, however, she experienced “sudden labour pain”. Unable to get an ambulance, her family took her to the Pimpalkhunta PHC in a private vehicle by 10pm.

At the PHC, Raut’s blood pressure was found to be “critically high” and cervical dilation indicated imminent delivery. The duty medical officer at the PHC, however, referred her to the rural hospital in Molgi as a “high risk” case. The ambulance ferrying her to the hospital broke down around 6 km ahead of the PHC, and Raut delivered her child in the stationary ambulance. The ambulance driver subsequently arranged for another ambulance via the toll free number, 102, which took her to the rural hospital in Molgi.

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{{^usCountry}} The commission said, “No medical staff was accompanying the pregnant woman in the ambulance; she delivered a boy in the ambulance among her family members. She was profusely bleeding in the ambulance, and helpless.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission said, “No medical staff was accompanying the pregnant woman in the ambulance; she delivered a boy in the ambulance among her family members. She was profusely bleeding in the ambulance, and helpless.” {{/usCountry}}

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From the rural hospital, Raut was transferred to the District General Hospital in Nandurbar. But she passed away enroute between 3:30am and 4am on February 15, 2024. An accidental death report was filed at the Nandurbar police station the same day. In her autopsy, the cause of death was “death due to retained placenta”.

Commission member Sanjay Kumar noted that Raut was “a poor victim” of the lack of efficient medical services and medical facilities washing their hands of the case by referring her to another hospital.

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“The poor medical infrastructure and poorly maintained ambulance had played a contributory role in the incident. The medical staff both at the PHC and the rural hospital, in order to shirk their responsibilities, used the referral excuse,” the commission said in its 16-page order. “The case is about apathy, negligence, presence of unqualified and untrained medical staff, absence of doctors in the night and poor medical infrastructure.”

The commission said that enquiry reports were filed by the District Health Officer and the Civil Surgeon of Nandurbar “in order to save the delinquent medical officers and staff rather than to give a clear picture of the situation”. The commission noted a series of lapses that led to Raut’s death – there was only one medical staff available at the PHC, Raut gave birth in the ambulance without any medical support, there was unexplained delay in the arrival of the second ambulance, no report said why the “intact placenta” could not be treated at the rural hospital in Molgi.

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“All the reports and submissions made before the commission are silent about the presence of doctors at the RH Molgi. It is not clear who exactly extended the treatment?” the commission observed. It said that even with intact placenta and profuse bleeding, no medical staff accompanied Raut to the hospital in Nandurbar.

“The government hospitals run by the state and the medical officers employed therein are duty-bound to extend medical assistance for preserving human life. Failure on the part of the government hospital to provide timely medical treatment to a person in need of such treatment results in violation of his right to life guaranteed under Article 21,” the commission said.

The order also noted that the District Health Officer of the Nandurbar Zilla Parishad, in his final submission on April 24, explained their problems due to inaccessible terrain and the unwillingness of medical staff to serve in the area. He told the commission that approximately 65% of health workers’ posts in the district were vacant.