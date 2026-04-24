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‘Human rights violations’: NHRC flags 72-hr shifts for medical residents

The action follows a complaint by United Doctors Front’s Dr Lakshya Mittal, alleging that resident doctors are being forced to work prolonged, continuous shifts

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:45 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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Flagging “inhumane and unregulated” 24- to 72-hour duty shifts for postgraduate medical residents, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday has issued notices to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Union health ministry, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Commission said the allegations point to “serious violations of the human rights of the victims” and ordered an inquiry.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

The action follows a complaint by United Doctors Front’s Dr Lakshya Mittal in July 2025, which alleges that resident doctors, including persons with disabilities (PwD), are being forced to work prolonged, continuous shifts in breach of binding residency norms.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Commission said the allegations point to “serious violations of the human rights of the victims” and ordered an inquiry.

The complaint states that postgraduate medical students are routinely subjected to continuous duty hours of 24 to 36 hours, often extending to 72 hours. It adds that such prolonged schedules contribute to mental stress, suicides and dropouts among medical trainees every year.

Also read: How far is it justified to club doctors with other cadres of bureaucracy for determining pay structure: HC

The issue is also under consideration of the Supreme Court, which is hearing a petition filed by the UDF seeking enforcement of the 1992 residency scheme.

In its response, the NMC has said it follows a framework of “reasonable working hours” under the 2023 regulations, allowing flexibility for institutions while placing implementation responsibility on colleges and state authorities.

With NHRC stepping in, the issue has now drawn a parallel human rights scrutiny alongside the ongoing broader institutional conflict over regulation, enforcement, and working conditions in India’s medical training system.

 
medical science human rights nmc supreme court
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