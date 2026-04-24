‘Human rights violations’: NHRC flags 72-hr shifts for medical residents

Flagging “inhumane and unregulated” 24- to 72-hour duty shifts for postgraduate medical residents, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday has issued notices to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Union health ministry, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Commission said the allegations point to “serious violations of the human rights of the victims” and ordered an inquiry.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

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The action follows a complaint by United Doctors Front’s Dr Lakshya Mittal in July 2025, which alleges that resident doctors, including persons with disabilities (PwD), are being forced to work prolonged, continuous shifts in breach of binding residency norms.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Commission said the allegations point to “serious violations of the human rights of the victims” and ordered an inquiry.

The complaint states that postgraduate medical students are routinely subjected to continuous duty hours of 24 to 36 hours, often extending to 72 hours. It adds that such prolonged schedules contribute to mental stress, suicides and dropouts among medical trainees every year.

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{{^usCountry}} The representation further alleges widespread non-compliance with the Uniform Central Residency Scheme, 1992, which caps duty at 48 hours a week with mandatory weekly offs, and the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, which mandate “reasonable working hours and… reasonable time for rest”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The representation further alleges widespread non-compliance with the Uniform Central Residency Scheme, 1992, which caps duty at 48 hours a week with mandatory weekly offs, and the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, which mandate “reasonable working hours and… reasonable time for rest”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} PwD residents, the complaint adds, are hit harder due to lack of accommodation, poor infrastructure and ineffective grievance systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PwD residents, the complaint adds, are hit harder due to lack of accommodation, poor infrastructure and ineffective grievance systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Citing RTI responses and institutional records, the representation claims duty norms are regularly violated across departments, with annexed schedules showing extended shifts beyond prescribed limits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing RTI responses and institutional records, the representation claims duty norms are regularly violated across departments, with annexed schedules showing extended shifts beyond prescribed limits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The petition seeks strict enforcement of uniform duty caps, mandatory weekly offs and creation of an independent monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition seeks strict enforcement of uniform duty caps, mandatory weekly offs and creation of an independent monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance. {{/usCountry}}

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The issue is also under consideration of the Supreme Court, which is hearing a petition filed by the UDF seeking enforcement of the 1992 residency scheme.

In its response, the NMC has said it follows a framework of “reasonable working hours” under the 2023 regulations, allowing flexibility for institutions while placing implementation responsibility on colleges and state authorities.

With NHRC stepping in, the issue has now drawn a parallel human rights scrutiny alongside the ongoing broader institutional conflict over regulation, enforcement, and working conditions in India’s medical training system.

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