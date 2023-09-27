Hunt on for airport plumber who tried to smuggle 2.5 kg gold

Mumbai: A plumber working at the airport was booked recently for allegedly trying to smuggle 2.5 kg of gold. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused, identified as M H Reddy, who fled after his cover was blown.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday morning, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confronted Reddy upon suspicion that the plumber was involved in gold smuggling, a CISF officer said, adding, “Since he worked for a housekeeping firm, he had an airport entry permit. After our men confronted him, he went inside the prayer room. He left the bag, which contained 2.5 kg of gold, and fled.”

The officer added that one of the CISF officers handed over the gold to the customs after making an official entry. The customs seized the gold and initiated an investigation to nab Reddy.

“Normally, it is the Customs that checks crimes of smuggling at the airport, however, this time due to the quick reaction from the CISF officers, we managed to stop the crime. However, the accused managed to escape,” the officer added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Sahar police senior inspector Sanjeev Govilkar said that the Customs seized the gold, and there was no official FIR registered in their police station.

The airport customs additional commissioner Sarika S denied to comment on the matter.

With inputs from Megha Sood

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON