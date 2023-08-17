Man hit by train after couple push him off platform, prevent him from getting back on

MUMBAI: Late on Sunday, a husband and wife allegedly pushed a 26-year-old man on to the tracks from a platform at Sion station and prevented him from getting back on even as a local train was fast approaching the station. The man was hit by the train and died in a hospital, and the couple has been arrested from Mankhurd on Tuesday.

According to Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim has been identified as Dinesh Devrao Rathod, a resident of Ghansoli and worked in a private firm in Sion. The accused husband has claimed that Rathod had molested his wife.

According to a GRP officer, the couple, identified as Avinash Mane,32, and Sheetal Mane, 30, were waiting for a train going towards Thane on platform number one around 9.11pm. Sheetal was waiting towards the Matunga end of the platform – to get in the last ladies’ compartment and her husband was waiting some distance away.

Rathod brushed past Sheetal, who believed that he was intentionally doing that. She picked up her umbrella and started hitting him, said the officer.

Seeing the altercation, Mane intervened and started hurling abuses. He then assaulted Rathod and pushed him off the platform. Rathod lost his balance and fell on the tracks, said the officer.

He added that the couple continued to hit Rathod with the umbrella preventing him from getting up and back on the platform.

Eventually, Rathod managed to stand up and tried to climb back on to the platform, but a train approaching from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus hit and injured him severely.

The railway staff rushed Rathod to a local hospital where he died during treatment a few hours later. After his death, the Dadar GRP registered an accidental death report (ADR).

During their investigation, the GRP officers scanned through the CCTV recordings of the platform and found that Rathod was intentionally pushed by Mane on to the tracks and was prevented from getting back on the platform even when a local train was approaching the station.

The police then registered a case under sections 304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against Mane and his wife.

“We followed the movement of the couple and through informers, found out that they lived in Mankhurd,” said the GRP officer.

He added they then sent a team to Manhkhurd and apprehended Avinash and Sheetal, who belong to Kolhapur.

Mane, who was questioned about the incident, confessed to the crime after which the couple was arrested and handed over to the Dadar GRP for further investigation.

