News / Cities / Mumbai News / Husband, father-in-law held for abetment to suicide of a 24-year-old woman

Husband, father-in-law held for abetment to suicide of a 24-year-old woman

ByMegha Sood
Oct 16, 2023 08:28 AM IST

Mumbai: A woman died by suicide on Saturday allegedly due to her husband and her in-laws mentally and physically harassing her for dowry.

According to the police, Sangeeta Kanojia, 24, was married to Nitesh Kanojia in 2022. “The complainant, Sangeeta’s father, Munnilal Rajnarayan Kanojia, 60, told us that he had given dowry to Sangeeta’s in-laws however, even after her marriage they had been torturing her for more dowry,” said a police officer from the Nalasopara police station.

The police officers said that on Saturday they received a call from Kanojia that his wife killed herself. The police rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The police sent her body for postmortem however they had seen something scribbled on Sangeeta’s palm.

“When we looked closely, we saw that she had written her suicide note with a pen accusing her husband and in-laws of physical and mental harassment for dowry,” said the officer.

Based on the alleged suicide note, the police arrested her husband and father-in-law on Sunday for abetment to suicide and dowry harassment under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

