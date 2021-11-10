Hyderabad techie detained for online rape threat to cricketer’s daughter

MUMBAI: A 23-year-old software engineer in Hyderabad has been detained on suspicion that he posted a disgusting online rape threat targetting an Indian cricketer’s baby daughter after the 10-month-old’s father stood up to Twitter trolls for his teammate.

Senior Mumbai police officers said the suspect, Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, is a software engineer in a food delivery app in Hyderabad and is being brought to Mumbai. Once his involvement in the crime is established, he would be placed under arrest and will be subsequently produced before the court for his custody.

The cricketer came out in the defence of Indian pacer Mohammed Sami and condemned those who attacked him over his faith. Shami was trolled and abused by many people on Twitter after India lost to Pakistan in T20 World Cup.

Twitter handle ‘Amena @criccrazygirl’ (now-deleted) posted a tweet where the user threatened to rape the cricketer’s daughter. It was initially claimed that @criccrazygirl was a Pakistani bot account but later a fact-check portal Alt News later found that the tweet was not posted by any Pakistani user, but an Indian.

A First Information Report (FIR) was subsequently registered by the Mumbai police against the Twitter user under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Internet Protocol address of the computer system used to post the threat was identified during a technical investigation, a police officer said. Once this was done, a police team travelled to Hyderabad to nab the suspect.