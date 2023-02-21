I am being watched, says Ashok Chavan; Shinde orders probe

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan on Monday approached the police claiming that he is being followed by certain people in Mumbai and in his hometown Nanded.

Chavan has also alleged that someone had forged his letterhead as the public works department (PWD) minister in the MVA government. On Monday, he found the letter dated May 5, 2022, and it was written to the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over Maratha reservation, he said, adding it was aimed to create a perception that he was against the Maratha community.

Meanwhile, chief minister Eknath Shinde spoke to the Congress leader and assured him of a probe into his complaints.

“I have spoken to Chavan. I have also spoken to the Maharashtra director general of police and instructions have been given to the police to conduct a detailed investigation into the incidents that have taken place with Chavan,” Shinde said in Pune.

Addressing his supporters in Nanded, Chavan said, “I am being watched by a few people. They are following me everywhere; they know where I am going and who I am meeting. They are also saying Chavan should suffer the same fate as Vinayak Mete.”

Mete was Shiv Sangram chief, who died in a road accident last August. The Maharashtra government has ordered a CID probe into the incident after his family raised suspicion over his death.

“I have also filed another complaint in connection with a forged letterhead of mine as the then PWD minister. This was done by replacing the text on an old letter and the letterhead and the signature were not touched. They wanted to create a picture that Ashok Chavan is against the Maratha community,” the former CM said.

The complaints were filed with Abinash Kumar, additional superintendent of police, Nanded.

Chavan is likely to meet the DGP and home minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard.

(With inputs from Yogesh Joshi in Pune)