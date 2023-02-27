‘I was witness to plans to arrest Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan’: CM Shinde

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the Uddhav Thackeray government had made plans to arrest the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan, to which he was an eyewitness. He also said that if required, the Shinde-Fadnavis government would conduct a probe into it. The statement was made on the eve of the state budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, which will commence on Monday.

Mumbai, India - Feb. 26, 2023:Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde addressing to media during the press conference, ahead of Budget Session at Sahyadri Guest House, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, February 26, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Shinde further revealed that the plan was made to put the BJP on the backfoot and damage the party. “I witnessed this myself,” he said. “But before that, we overthrew the MVA government.”

The CM’s ire was sparked when the state’s opposition parties, who were invited for the customary tea party held by the chief minister, said they would boycott it. Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar, while boycotting the party held on Sunday evening, said that they had no interest in attending the tea party of the “anti-Maharashtra government”. To this Shinde riposted that it was good that his government did not have to have tea with those who were colleagues of “anti-India” persons. “An NCP minister was involved in anti-India activities,” he said. “He had financial transactions with Haseena Parkar (the late sister of underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim). But despite this, the NCP did not ask for his resignation.”

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on his part, attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and said that Raut had falsely claimed that Shinde’s son, MP Shrikant Shinde, had given a contract to a goon to attack him. “In his statement, he told the police that his sub-editor overheard someone saying that ink would be thrown at him,” Fadnavis informed.

Fadnavis also said that a total of ten bills would be tabled in the state legislature for approval. Of them, three have been pending with the council since the winter session. “These include the Lokayukta bill, for which we will have to build a consensus since we don’t have a majority in the Upper House,” he said. “We urge members to help us clear the bill, as it will bring in transparency. We will also hold a meeting to get consensus on the bill.”

Fadnavis also needled the Thackeray government over Rahul Gandhi’s most recent remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a controversial Hindutva ideologue. “Rahul’s statement on Savarkar is condemnable but what is forcing the Shiv Sena (UBT) to remain silent on this?” he said. “I could understand if they were running a coalition government.” On Sunday, Rahul had slammed the external affairs minister S Jaishankar for his remarks on China and said, “This is Savarkar’s ideology—to bow before the one who is stronger than you. So you will fight only with those who are weaker than you? This is called cowardice.”

Earlier too, during the Maharashtra leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi had attacked Savarkar over his mercy petitions to the British government, fuelling a huge controversy. Rahul’s statements were condemned by the state cabinet.

The fresh bills to be tabled before the state legislature for approval are:

The Maharashtra Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023. This will make a statutory provision to create the new post of Special Commissioner of Police in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Bill, 2023. This will provide single-window clearance for all permissions and licenses, thereby creating a conducive environment for industries.

The Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Saving Measures (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Maharashtra Gram Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, regarding the increase in number of nominated members

Maharashtra Medical Procurement Authorisation Bill, 2023, for procurement of medicines for government-run hospitals

The Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology and Maharashtra COEP University of Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2023. This will change the eligibility criteria for vice-chancellors of universities, and bring the selection process in line with the laws of the University Grants Commission.

