Ajit Pawar disappointed over wife's Baramati loss, ready to pass on baton

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he was satisfied with the development work he had carried out as a legislator, adding that the people of Baramati for once must get an MLA other than him so that they could make comparisons and realise the kind of development he has brought for the constituency.

“I am 65 years old and satisfied with my career. It’s time for Baramatikars to experience leadership from a new MLA. They can then assess his performance and compare it to my tenure from 1991 to 2024,” Pawar remarked.

Addressing his disappointment at his wife losing the Lok Sabha polls from the Baramati seat, Pawar then said, “I have dedicated myself to the comprehensive development of Baramati and brought maximum funds. I am also a human being, and I wonder why the Baramatikars made a different decision despite me doing so much for them.”

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and joined hands with Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP and Shiv Sena, fielded his wife Sunetra against Sharad Pawar’s daughter and his cousin Supriya Sule. Despite using all his resources and goodwill, Sunetra lost against the sitting NCP (SP) MP by over 1.58 lakh votes. The results have shaken up the NCP and Ajit Pawar who was confident of his wife’s victory. From the Baramati assembly constituency alone, Sule got a lead of over 47,000 votes.

Soon after Sunetra lost her debut election, NCP decided to elect her as a Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha in June.

Further referring to the setback, the deputy chief minister said, “Now I am prepared to send a second MP to Rajya Sabha. I have also made Rajesh Vitekar, and Shivaji Garje MLCs… If the state assembly election results are going to be similar to that of the Lok Sabha, then it might be best to remain silent,” he commented.

In response, NCP (SP) said that Ajit Pawar is trying to take sympathy from the people in Baramati. “I don’t think he will contest the polls from the Baramati constituency. The statement is an attempt to get sympathy from the people,” said Jitendra Awhad, NCP (P) MLA and former minister.