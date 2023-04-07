Mumbai: The revamp of the iconic British-era Bandra station on the west has not only given the Grade-I heritage structure its lost grandeur back but also much-needed respite for the passengers from unruly autorickshaw drivers outside the station. As a result of the makeover, there is now a gap of 10-15 meters between autorickshaw lane and the station with a proper pathway for queuing up for rickshaws.

Bandra stn revamp eliminates rickshaw menace outside

The autorickshaw stands are aligned and disciplined, leaving unruly auto drivers close to no space to rush their three-wheelers close to the station premises. “We have left a space of 10-15 meters from the station onto the road where people can walk carefree,” said a Western Railway (WR) official.

“It is good to see people queuing up to catch the autos. Moreover, the segregation of shared autos and regular metered ones has also brought about much-required traffic discipline,” said R Seth, a resident of Bandra West.

The last leg of WR’s grand plans of an ₹11-crore makeover to take back the Bandra station to its glory as it used to be during British India is underway. While a major portion of conservation, restoration and upgradation of the station on its west side is complete, rebuilding the ticket counter next to the bus depot to match the yesteryear look of the station is remaining. “We rebuilt the roofs, and tiles, and replaced planks and flooring as well. We carried out re-plastering work and made improvements to the stone facade. We are currently redesigning the ticket booking windows and stalls,” said a WR official.

While the platform looks well lit, the display coach indicating boards, the lamps installed above the station staff office, furniture inside the offices, and repairing the woodwork and stained glass are among the works carried out.

The situation on the east side of Bandra, however, remains dismal with autorickshaw drivers standing on the staircases of foot-over-bridges calling out to prospective passengers. The road traffic is equally bad, making it a nightmare for those heading to Bandra-Kurla Complex. Recently, WR authorities made changes to Bandra Terminus, which is just a kilometre or more away from Bandra station on the east. They started an automated parking system similar to the airport.