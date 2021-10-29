Iconic Metro Cinema in south gets Mumbai heritage nod for floor addition

The Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) has given its nod for the construction of an additional floor at the city’s iconic theatre Metro Cinema in Marine Lines.

MHCC granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the heritage theatre – which is over 80 years old – after its owner had sought permission to allow them to construct an additional fifth floor on the existing wing of the Metro Cinema building, facing MG Road.

As per MHCC’s records, Metro Cinema is listed as Grade-2A structure in the heritage list.

The proposal for the construction of the additional floor was put forward by conservation Architect Kirtida Unwalla, who was the owners’ representative at MHCC and also a member of the committee. The proposal stated that there is an existing parapet wall of 3.4metres (m) in height at the terrace level and a new floor is proposed of 3.8m in height, citing that it would substantially not change the skyline of the building. The proposal further explained that a receding parapet wall is proposed at a new terrace floor and elevation of the floor would match the overall aesthetics of the art deco building.

The minutes of meetings of MHCC, released on Thursday, read, “The committee found the proposal acceptable from a heritage point of view. However, it was suggested that the tower structure at the corner is an important art deco element of the structure and junction/intersection of new parapet wall and the tower shall follow the proportions of overall art deco scheme of the building.”

The suggestion was accepted by the owner, post which MHCC decided to grant its NOC. However, the committee put forward four conditions, including ensuring the building’s structural stability as per the prevailing norms for the additional floor before starting work at the site and implementation of the elevations suggested by MHCC.

Similarly, another two other conditions included that the NOC is issued from the heritage point of view and the authenticity/approvability of the proposal, including structural stability, floor space index (FSI) etc should be approved by the building proposal department of the civic body, as per the provisions of the prevailing policies. The NOC also mandated getting all other applicable permissions and ensuring that the applicant takes a completion certificate of MHCC on completion of the work at site.

Metro Cinema is a beloved icon of Mumbai since the late 1930s and has played a vital role in the history of India’s film industry. The cinema house was built and originally run by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM). In the 1970s, after being taken over by the Gupta family, the cinema became Indian film industry’s most famous red-carpet theatre.

The Metro Cinema building – ground-plus-four structure – is now being operated by Inox as a multiplex. Metro Inox has eight screens and a seating capacity of 1,350 people.