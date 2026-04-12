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IIM Mumbai launches first undergraduate programme

For the newly introduced course, admissions will be conducted through JEE Main scores followed by a personal interview. The institute said this marks its entry into undergraduate education, with plans to introduce more such programmes in the future

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has announced its first undergraduate programme—a four-year course in Digital Science and Business Management—to be launched from the upcoming academic year with an intake of 70 students. The announcement was made during the institution’s first convocation on Saturday, where 505 students received degrees across programmes.

IIM Mumbai launches first undergraduate programme

Formerly known as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), the institute was rebranded as IIM Mumbai three years ago. On Saturday, the institution also held the convocation for its first batch admitted after the transition. Degrees were awarded to 300 MBA students, 177 students in Operations and Supply Chain Management, and 28 in Sustainability Management. Seven doctoral scholars and students from executive programmes were also honoured.

For the newly introduced course, admissions will be conducted through JEE Main scores followed by a personal interview. The institute said this marks its entry into undergraduate education, with plans to introduce more such programmes in the future.

Director Manoj Tiwari said the programme is designed to meet the growing demand for professionals with expertise in both technology and management. “A digital revolution is underway across sectors. There is a need for talent that combines digital science with business skills,” he said. The curriculum will cover emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, Internet of Things and robotics, along with core management subjects including operations, marketing, finance and manufacturing. The programme is aligned with the National Education Policy and aims to prepare students for digitally driven industries.

 
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