IIT admissions to commence on Sept 12 with six rounds of seat allotment

Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:21 AM IST

Mumbai: Admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are all set to begin on September 12, this year, a day after results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is released

ByShreya Bhandary

Mumbai: Admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are all set to begin on September 12, this year, a day after results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is released. Nearly 1.6 lakh students have registered for JEE-Adv this year, and the exam will be conducted on Sunday, August 28.

“Of the 1.6 lakh registration, nearly 300 are foreign nationals. This year, JEE-Adv will be conducted across 577 centres over 222 cities in the country--there are no test centres outside India,” said an official statement released by the JEE office.

This year, JEE-Adv is being conducted by IIT-Bombay. HT had recently reported how of the 2.5 lakh eligible candidates, only 1.6 lakh students registered for the all-India exam this year. Admit cards for registered candidates are now available on https://jeeadv.ac.in.

“The total seat matrix for admissions to all 23 IITs is still to be finalised as several IITs are adding new courses. We should be able to release figures very soon,” said a member of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). He added that this year, like last year, JoSAA will conduct six rounds of seat allotment.

The first seat allotment list is scheduled to be released on September 23 at 10am.

