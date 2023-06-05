IIT-B experts guide TMC to rectify errors

Thane: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay which was appointed as a consultant and third-party auditor by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to supervise road revamp work has given its verdict after the first phase of inspection.

Sajana story Thane, India - June, 04, 2023: IIT Mumbai reviews roads works in Thane, guides tmc to take up and finish those works which has technical issues ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,sunday, June, 04, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IIT-B experts found errors in road cutting work, quality of construction work, lagging procedure of carrying out the work among others.

The experts revealed that some of the works were satisfactory while others had some technical errors. Based on the suggestions by the experts, the rectification work is being undertaken. The review on road works was presented by IIT-B experts on Saturday to the engineers and contractors of TMC.

A workshop was also held in which technical aspects of finishing road works were discussed.

It emphasised how to recognise the quality of materials used in road works, quality assessment of work, quality control and proper method of work, tests to be done for roads, the effect of environment and temperature, and other matters to be done for quality work, analysis of technical aspects and guidance on other related matters. At this time, the technical difficulties faced by the engineers while working on the roads were also resolved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is necessary to cut the road at a certain distance within 12 hours after pouring the concrete, otherwise there is a chance of the road collapsing. Also, after making a mastic road, the road becomes smooth if there is traffic on it, otherwise, it remains rough. Therefore, it should be ensured that the traffic will be transported from each lane. This will be considered while doing the work,” said an officer from TMC.

“Asphalting and mastic works are in the final stages and UTWT and concrete works will be completed in the next few days. Attention should be paid to the finishing of the work. The work will be completed after the road marking is done with thermoplastic paint,” said Abhijit Bangar, commissioner, TMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}