Alumnus donates 153 crore to IITB for climate research

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has received a donation of ₹153 crore ($18.6 million) from an alumnus towards the establishment of a green energy and sustainability research hub. The person has preferred to stay anonymous.

The donation comes two months after Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys Limited and founding chairman of UIDAI, on June 20 donated ₹315 crore ($38.5 million). This added to his previous grants totaling ₹85 crore which went into the construction of hostels, co-financing the school of information technology, and establishing India’s first university incubator.

After Nilekani, Thursday’s donation is the largest individual contribution received by IITB.

“To be located within a state-of-the-art academic building on the IIT Bombay campus, the focus of this hub extends to critically important areas. These include evaluating climate risks and developing effective mitigation strategies, climate change adaptation, and comprehensive environmental monitoring. Additionally, the hub seeks to advance climate solutions by fostering the adoption of renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies,” a statement issued by the institute said.

Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, institute director, said, “We are immensely grateful for the generosity displayed by our alumnus whose significant contribution reaffirms IIT Bombay’s commitment to spearheading innovative solutions for the global climate crisis. The establishment of this hub underscores our dedication to tackling climate challenges through cutting-edge research, fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, and nurturing entrepreneurial endeavors.”

Chaudhuri further said that the donation is a rare occurrence in Indian academia where a philanthropist wishes to stay anonymous. “I am sure this donation will motivate many others to come forward for the cause of IIT Bombay.”

The statement said the hub would facilitate research in several critical areas, including battery technologies, solar photovoltaics, biofuels, clean-air science, flood forecasting, and carbon capture. “The hub will also serve as a nexus for learning and exploration, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities for students and researchers alike. Furthermore, the hub will offer industry-tailored educational training and cultivate strategic collaborations with global universities and corporations. The objective is to drive practical and transformative solutions while nurturing entrepreneurship in the realm of green energy and sustainability.”

