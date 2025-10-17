IIT-B alumnus caught filming outside hostel washroom

Mumbai: An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was caught allegedly recording a video outside a hostel washroom while someone was inside, students at the institute told Hindustan Times. The incident occurred in hostel number 14 on October 12, and the alumnus was subsequently handed over to Powai police, the students said. They alleged that the police had not taken any action against the intruder as the institute had not filed a complaint.

“He was a regular visitor to the campus. Now, we know why he was seen here so often,” a student told HT on condition of anonymity.

The alumnus had completed his master’s degree from IIT Bombay recently and was using his official alumni ID card to access the campus, students said. On October 12, a student caught him red-handed, allegedly recording a video outside a hostel washroom, and raised a hue and cry.

“We nabbed the person and handed him over to the institute’s security officer, assuming action will be taken against him,” the student quoted earlier said.

When the police subsequently checked the alumnus’ phone, they found hundreds of similar videos on the device, the student claimed.

Neither the IIT administration nor the police, however, confirmed that multiple videos had been found on the alumnus’ phone.

“After students brought the matter to our attention, our security officers handed over the person to the Powai police. The matter is under investigation with Powai police,” an IIT-B spokesperson told HT. “Our initial information suggests that he is not a student of IIT Bombay,” the spokesperson added.

Sources at the institute, however, confirmed that the person was indeed an IIT alumnus.

Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police (zone 10), confirmed that the incident had taken place and the alumnus had been handed over to the Powai police.

“But since there was no objection or complaint from the IIT authorities or anyone else, no first information report was registered and no arrest was made,” Nalwade told HT.

The incident has triggered concerns among current students about breach of privacy and security lapses on campus, students said. “I feel the incident was a direct violation of my privacy and security,” a student said, requesting anonymity. “We are seeking detailed information from the institute regarding the action taken in the case.”

With inputs from Megha Sood