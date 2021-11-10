Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

IIT-B asks staff, students to get jabbed after 5 Covid cases reported on campus in 2 weeks

The institute has decided to collect Covid vaccination certificates of all staff, students, and in the near future, ask all those unvaccinated to conduct rapid antigen tests at regular intervals
In two weeks between October 24 and November 6, there were three and two cases of Covid-19 respectively on campus. The institute’s contact tracing team has noted that most recent cases had a history of travel within Mumbai or out of town, said a letter by the institute. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 09:07 PM IST
By Shreya Bhandary

Mumbai After recording five new Covid-19 cases on its campus in the past two weeks, the management of the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B) recently reached out to all their staff and students, requesting everyone to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Following the state government’s orders, the institute has now decided to collect vaccination certificates of all staff and students, and in the near future, ask all those unvaccinated to conduct rapid antigen tests at regular intervals as part of the Covid-19 protocols.

“In two weeks between October 24 and November 6, we had three and two cases [of Covid-19] respectively. Three out of these cases were hostel resident students and that has resulted in several students, who are high-risk contacts, being subjected to quarantine. The institute’s contact tracing team has noted that most recent cases had a history of travel within Mumbai or out of town (sic),” stated a letter addressed to all the staff and students of the institute.

College campuses across Maharashtra reopened on October 20 following a government order calling for a phased reopening of education institutes. IIT-B had been shut since March 28 last year but slowly started allowing students back on campus, starting with PhD scholars and final-year Masters students, whose research projects depend on laboratory access. The institute also brought in around 150 undergraduate students who did not have the means to attend online classes outside campus.

Officials from the institute suggested that the move to conduct tests and ensure everyone on campus is jabbed is keeping in mind the preparation for the start of hybrid classes beginning early next year.

“It is for this purpose that the institute’s Covid-19 task force has suggested that those without a vaccine certificate should get vaccinated at the earliest. There has been some hesitancy on part of some senior teachers as well as students who are worried about the side effects of getting vaccinated. But this decision could lead to us putting lives of those around us in danger, which we need to avoid,” said the official.

While IIT-B management has not shared an official figure on the number of students and staff who are yet to be vaccinated, IIT-B director Subhasis Chaudhuri said the figure will be very small.

