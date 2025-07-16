MUMBAI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has developed a solar cell that could play a vital role in India’s clean energy future. The innovation comes from the Advanced Renewable Tandem-Photovoltaics India (ART-PV India), a start-up incubated at IIT Bombay (IIT-B). IIT-B makes solar breakthrough, to launch pilot facility

Called the 4-terminal Silicon/CdTe-Perovskite tandem solar cell (one on top of the other), the technology has achieved a remarkable 29.8% conversion efficiency of sunlight to energy, one of the highest ever recorded in India. It is seen as a breakthrough that could push solar cell efficiency beyond 30%, significantly outperforming current technologies.

Union minister for new and renewable energy (MNRE), Pralhad Joshi, visited the National Centre for Photovoltaic Research and Education (NCPRE) at IIT Bombay on Tuesday. MNRE is also backing ART-PV India with ₹83 crore to set up a pilot manufacturing facility at IIT-B, to help turn Indian research into commercially viable technology.

During his visit, the minister toured the Perovskite Tandem Solar Cell Lab, the Silicon Fab Lab and the Medium Voltage Lab at NCPRE. Following his tour, he described the low-cost solar cell innovation as a “game-changer” for India’s energy ambitions, one that strengthens the country’s leadership in clean energy technology.

“At a time when the world is searching for efficient and scalable solar energy solutions, this breakthrough gives India a leadership edge,” Joshi said. “This is not just a lab-scale innovation, it is a blueprint for clean, scalable, and self-reliant energy production.”

Joshi said the government’s support for institutions like NCPRE reflects a commitment to strengthening homegrown innovation under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission. “India is not just adopting renewable energy, we are defining its future,” he said, citing areas such as perovskite solar cells, inverter technology, green hydrogen, and energy storage as strategic priorities.

Underlining the importance of moving beyond the lab, Joshi encouraged the IIT Bombay and ART-PV India teams to focus on commercial deployment. “We must show that these perovskite tandem solar cells are not only scalable but also profitable,” he said. “By making advanced technologies accessible to industry, we are not just driving energy efficiency, we are building a stronger innovation ecosystem.”