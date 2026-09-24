MUMBAI: At a faculty forum meeting, following the FIR filed against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, a representative claimed that IIT Bombay had a written confession of the second year BTech student before he died by suicide.

IIT-B prof raises questions over alleged written confession by student

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This information came to light after Professor Suryakant Waghmore, from the institute’s sociology department, posted on X screenshots of emails referring to discussions held during two faculty forum meetings -- one online and another offline. According to information shared in the post, a faculty member had stated that the Energy Science and Engineering (ESE) department had a written confession from the now deceased student.

The screenshot further details that the ESE head of department had also confirmed the existence of the document. It said that during the latest online faculty forum meeting, the faculty member stated that the department would not release the written confession to the media at that stage, as questions could be raised about due process, apart from allegations that the confession was obtained under pressure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Waghmore also shared another screenshot referring to IIT Bombay’s official rules for handling cases of examination malpractices. The post claimed that the rules mandate for the involvement of the Dean of Academic Programmes and the Departmental Academic Disciplinary Committee (DA-DAC) in such cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Waghmore also shared another screenshot referring to IIT Bombay’s official rules for handling cases of examination malpractices. The post claimed that the rules mandate for the involvement of the Dean of Academic Programmes and the Departmental Academic Disciplinary Committee (DA-DAC) in such cases. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The screenshot further alleged that when the student was purportedly caught cheating, the DA-DAC had not been formed. It claimed that the instructor, HOD and another faculty member were present with the student who was asked to write a confession.

The post referred to Rule 4.2 of the institute’s procedure, which states that a student is given two working days to submit a written response after receiving a copy of the complaint and evidence.