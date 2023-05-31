IIT-B suicide| Darshan Solanki and Arman Khatri had patched up: SIT

MUMBAI: The special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai crime branch filed a charge sheet against IIT-Bombay student Arman Khatri, booked for abetting the suicide of his batchmate Darshan Solanki, on Tuesday before the special court for offences under the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The 473-page charge sheet predominantly focused on two points – that the deceased was finding it difficult to cope with academics at the institute and had apparently patched up with Khatri (after a previous altercation) before he died by suicide.

The SIT cited Solanki’s chats. The chats revealed that the deceased 18-year-old had taken admission at the premier institute, away from his home in Ahmedabad, under family (in pic) pressure and that he was finding it hard to keep up with the studies. This, he said, was leading to bouts of depression. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

To prove its point, the SIT cited Solanki’s chat, supposedly with a motivational speaker, on Instagram where he was seeking guidance to develop an interest in his studies again. The chats revealed that the deceased 18-year-old had taken admission at the premier institute, away from his home in Ahmedabad, under family pressure and that he was finding it hard to keep up with the studies. This, he said, was leading to bouts of depression.

The investigating team cited statements by professors and Solanki’s academic records, which showed a dip in his performance in the latter half of the academic year.

Alongside, it also claimed that a few days before he died by suicide, Solanki and

Khatri had quarreled, after Solanki had allegedly made adverse comments about Khatri’s religion.

However, statements from students to SIT presented conflicting views – while some said Solanki was scared of Khatri, who had threatened him with a paper cutter, others said they had seen Solanki giving Khatri a friendly hug in the corridor of their hostel on February 10, two days before Solanki died. At the time, Solanki had apparently told Khatri that he was planning to leave Mumbai. The students had also seen the two speak in the washing area, although they did not know the details of that conversation.

In its case against Khatri, the SIT has cited 55 witnesses, including 13 students and seven professors of IIT-Bombay.

Solanki, a chemical engineering student, jumped from the seventh-floor refuge area of his hostel building on February 12. He was soon taken to the hospital on campus by some students and security guards, where he was declared brought dead.

The following day, the Solanki family allegedly told the Powai police that they did not suspect foul play. However, when a team from the police station arrived at Ahmedabad on February 16, the family claimed that their son was a victim of caste-based discrimination prevailing at IIT-B.

In the backdrop of this allegation, on February 24, the state government set up a three-member SIT, headed by Lakhmi Gautam, joint commissioner of police, crime branch.

On March 3, the SIT found a purported suicide note left behind by the deceased 18-year-old. Khatri was arrested on April 9 based on the “note” found in Solanki’s room. It said, “Arman has killed me.” Solanki, according to the police, had written the four-letter statement behind one of his question papers.

Police interrogation at the time revealed that Solanki had made an adverse comment on Khatri’s religion. Angry, Khatri had removed a paper cutter and allegedly threatened Solanki, saying he would not spare him after which Solanki died by suicide, said a senior officer, who is part of the SIT.

