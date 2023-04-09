Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Darshan Solanki death case: Police arrest his batchmate in IIT Bombay over alleged abetment to suicide

Darshan Solanki death case: Police arrest his batchmate in IIT Bombay over alleged abetment to suicide

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Apr 09, 2023 04:15 PM IST

In a purported suicide note recovered by the SIT on March 3, Solanki had mentioned that "Arman has killed me", accroding to an official.

The Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested a batchmate of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki in connection with the alleged abetment of his suicide, an official said on Sunday.

Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course in IIT Bombay. (HT photo)
Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course in IIT Bombay. (HT photo)

The accused, identified as Arman Khatri, and Solanki stayed on the same floor of a hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and both were batchmates, he said.

Also Read | Jignesh Mevani demands SIT probe in death of IIT-Bombay student

In a purported suicide note recovered by the SIT on March 3, Solanki had mentioned that "Arman has killed me", the official said.

Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the IITB campus in suburban Powai on February 12 this year.

The Mumbai police's SIT recently received a report from a handwriting expert, which said the handwriting in the purported suicide note recovered from the institute's hostel matched the writing samples of the deceased, confirming that it was written by him, an official earlier said.

The Maharashtra government had formed the SIT to conduct a probe into Solanki's death.

His family had claimed that he faced discrimination at the premier institute for belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community and suspected foul play in his death. However, the inquiry committee set up by the IITB had ruled out caste-based discrimination and hinted at deteriorating academic performance as a possible cause of suicide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
special investigation team suicide mumbai police scheduled caste mumbai + 3 more
special investigation team suicide mumbai police scheduled caste mumbai + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out