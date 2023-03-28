Darshan Solanki suicide: SIT finds suicide note blaming classmate

Weeks after first year B.Tech student from IIT-B Darshan Solanki’s death by suicide on February 12, the special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai crime branch had recovered a “suicide note” from his hostel room. The four-word note reads ‘Arman has killed me’. This came to light on Monday even though the note was recovered from under Solanki’s desk on March 3. Ramesh Solanki father of deceased 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide on February 12 inside IIT Bombay, weeps during an agitation led by ex-MP Bhalchandra Mungekar along with ex-MP Hussain Dalwai, SFI, RPI (Secular) other student organizations seeking justice, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai.

The Arman referred to in the note is thought to be a reference to his classmate Arman Iqbal Khatri.

Incidentally, soon after the incident in February, Powai police had recorded statements of 22 people, which included students and faculty members of the institute, as well as Darshan’s parents. After registering an accidental death report, the local police searched his room before preparing the panchnama. No suicide note was found at the time, said senior inspector Budhan Sawant from Powai police station.

When asked about the lapse of time in locating the crucial find, an investigating officer from SIT said, “We were lucky that we could locate the note after moving the chair in hostel room number 802. It was lying under the table where he used to study.” He added that the SIT is yet to register an offence in connection with the suicide, as the parents of the deceased have not filed a formal complaint despite being informed about the note.

“After recording statements of 11 of the 12 students residing in the same hostel wing, which included Khatri, we informed the family about the note. We presented all the facts on March 16 and asked them to file a formal complaint and register an FIR. But the family is yet to do so,” said the officer.

However, when HT reached out to Solanki’s sister Jahnvi on Monday, she refused to comment on the development. His father was also unavailable for comment.

According to the investigating officer, the mother of the deceased confirmed that it was indeed her son’s handwriting. Additionally, investigating officers have also matched the handwriting with Solanki’s notebooks – both are similar. “Thereafter, we sent the note to the handwriting bureau on March 20 for an analysis. The report is awaited,” said a senior police official.

The officer further said while recording statements of students, it became clear that the roommates – Solanki and Khatri – “were having disputes before the incident occurred”. Almost a week before the unfortunate event, the duo had argued and had a fight, the officer added.

Solanki had jumped from the refuge area of the eighth floor of his hostel on the campus. At the time an officer from Powai police had said, “His parents have not made any specific allegations of harassment or discrimination against anyone. His father said that around two hours before his extreme step, Darshan had called to say that his exams had ended and he was going on a short trip with his friends, and that he would visit his family on February 15.”