18-year-old IIT-B student dies by suicide

Published on Feb 13, 2023 01:26 AM IST

Mumbai: An 18-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay (IIT-B) allegedly died by suicide at the institute’s campus on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Powai police, the deceased was a first-year student of chemical engineering and had joined the institute three months ago. A native of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, he was staying with a roommate on the eighth floor of the Hostel 16/B on the campus.

“The student jumped from the refuge area of the eighth floor at around 1 pm on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital on the campus, where he was declared dead before admission,” said an officer with the Powai police station.

A police team conducted inquiries on the campus and found some eyewitnesses who had seen him jump. The police have not found any suicide note and there are no indications of foul play so far.

An Accidental Death Report has been registered. Inquiries are being conducted with his friends and classmates, and the police will also speak to his family to unearth the motive behind his extreme step.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X) Mahesh Reddy confirmed the incident and added that investigations into the reason behind it were still being conducted.

Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-B condoled the loss of the student. “We deeply mourn the death of the student and pray that the family gets the strength to bear this loss. May the soul rest in peace.”

A students organisation Dastak organised a candle march to remember the deceased late on Sunday night.

