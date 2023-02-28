IIT-B student suicide: SIT to investigate matter

Mumbai: The investigation into the suicide of the IIT Bombay student, which occurred inside the campus earlier this month, was on Monday transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. HT Image

The student, Darshan Solanki (18), died by suicide on February 12. Following his death and subsequent allegations of possible caste-based harassment, his family demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident.

“Following orders issued by the State government, the case was on Monday officially taken over by the Crime Branch for further investigation,” a senior Mumbai Police officer said.

Sources added that the probe will be conducted by a State government-appointed SIT, headed by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Solanki, a first-year student in the chemical engineering stream, was a native of Ahmedabad in Gujarat and had come to stay on the campus four months earlier. On February 12, Solanki allegedly jumped off the refuge area on the eighth floor of his hostel building.

The Powai police, who have recorded statements from over 25 people so far, had not found any indications of harassment in their investigation. The police had also not found any concrete notice behind his extreme step, despite inquiries with his roommate, faculty members and family. While Solanki’s parents had not expressed any suspicion or grievances at the time of claiming his body, they later told the news media that an in-depth probe should be conducted to check if he was facing discrimination. A police team subsequently travelled to Ahmedabad to record a second statement from his family but there were no specific allegations against anyone this time round as well, officers said