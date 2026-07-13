Ram Temple trust invites applications for first CEO amid donation theft row. Here's who can apply
The appointment of a CEO comes amid a row over alleged embezzlement of temple donations, which prompted an overhaul of the temple trust.
Days after the Ram Temple trust formed a three-member committee to screen candidates to appoint its first chief executive officer (CEO), it has invited applications for the post.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday set July 18 as the deadline for submission of names in in a post on X, saying applications would only be accepted till 4 pm on the last date.
The search for a CEO comes amid a row over alleged embezzlement of temple donations, which prompted an overhaul of the temple trust that so far does not have such a post.
Who can apply?
According to the notification issued by the trust, the CEO will be appointed for a term of three years, as will be specified in their contract. However, this tenure will be extendable based on satisfactory performance.
The posting will be in Ayodhya, where the Ram Temple is located, and a fixed salary and other service benefits would be decided upon through mutual discussion, the trust said while sharing details.
Also Read | Ram temple trust may amend bylaws for CEO appointment amid donation row
The eligibility criteria for applicants include:
• A minimum Bachelor's degree from a recognised university
• Age between 50 and 70 years
• At least 20 years' managerial experience in a large public organisation, institution, government department or company.
• Experience in overseeing areas such as administration, finance, accounts, human resources, public relations, information technology, security and legal affairs would be noted.
• Working knowledge of both Hindi and English is mandatory
• Applicants must be “actively practising Hindus”, with the notification stating that being a “devotee of Lord Ram belonging to the Vaishnava tradition will be considered desirable”.
• “Preference will be given to candidates who have served as Chief Administrative Officer or have experience in managing a temple or Hindu religious institution,” the temple trust said, adding that retired officers meeting the criteria may also apply.
Powers to be decided by trust: Nripendra Misra
Ram Temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra had on Sunday said the responsibilities and powers of the CEO would be decided upon by the temple trust itself. “The CEO’s primary responsibility will be to uphold the faith of the devotees in the trust,” Misra said, adding that there would be no government interference in the functioning of the trust or its CEO.
However, Misra stated that the CEO will oversee the trust's financial matters and streamline its functioning, adding that in a way, they would “work as an assistant of the trust.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More