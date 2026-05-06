MUMBAI: Nothing is being done to tackle the menace of illegal hawking in the city, the Bombay High Court said on Tuesday, while flagging administrative chaos and suggesting the introduction of a QR code-based identification for hawkers to bring transparency to the process.

Mumbai, India – April 12, 2025: Residents of Thakur Village staged a protest against the growing number of unauthorized hawkers operating outside D-Mart, citing issues such as congestion, hygiene concerns, and encroachment on public spaces. Despite repeated complaints to local authorities, no action had been taken, prompting citizens to gather and demand stricter enforcement of hawker regulations. The protest took place in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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The division bench of justices Ajay Gadkari and Kamal Khata also questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on what it had done so far to identify illegal hawkers, especially alleged Bangladeshi nationals, and on the steps taken to remove and repatriate the illegal migrants.

“How are you handling them? Nothing is done, you take it from us. There’s chaos in the system. Post summer vacation, it will be more chaotic,” the bench said.

Senior counsel Anil Singh, appearing for the BMC, said it would take some time to verify hawkers’ identities, eligibility, and status. He added that citizens, who often complain about hawkers being Bangladeshi nationals, can help the civic body identify illegal vendors in the city.

However, the court said that the current system lacked order and warned that the situation might get “worse” after a few months. It also said that the civic authorities and the police cannot rely on citizens to help them and suggested deploying additional officers to conduct “discreet” verification.

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{{^usCountry}} “You can’t expect citizens to come help you. We can send officers to assist you, but it should be done in a discreet manner,” the court said. It directed the civic body to submit a plan on how it is going to identify the alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators and posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You can’t expect citizens to come help you. We can send officers to assist you, but it should be done in a discreet manner,” the court said. It directed the civic body to submit a plan on how it is going to identify the alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators and posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The court is hearing a bunch of petitions, including one by the Goregaon Merchants Association, representing around 1,200 shopkeepers, alleging that authorities have failed to enforce street-vending laws and ensure free pedestrian movement. The petition also highlighted the “prevailing lawlessness and rampant hooliganism, particularly outside the Goregaon West railway station and adjoining areas, including the Aarey road junction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court is hearing a bunch of petitions, including one by the Goregaon Merchants Association, representing around 1,200 shopkeepers, alleging that authorities have failed to enforce street-vending laws and ensure free pedestrian movement. The petition also highlighted the “prevailing lawlessness and rampant hooliganism, particularly outside the Goregaon West railway station and adjoining areas, including the Aarey road junction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In March, the court had directed the BMC and the Mumbai police to conduct a thorough verification of all hawkers and their helpers across the city to identify them, including alleged Bangladeshis or non-Indian nationals, and to take appropriate action against the illegal ones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In March, the court had directed the BMC and the Mumbai police to conduct a thorough verification of all hawkers and their helpers across the city to identify them, including alleged Bangladeshis or non-Indian nationals, and to take appropriate action against the illegal ones. {{/usCountry}}

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