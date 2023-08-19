Bhiwandi.

Crackdown on sand dredging; two barges destroyed in Bhiwandi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A team of revenue officials led by Bhiwandi tahsildar carried out a raid at Alimghar Creek in Kalher village in Bhiwandi and found two barges using three suction pumps for dredging sand crush. The two barges and three suction pumps collectively valued at ₹50 lakh were destroyed in the creek while the people fled away from the spot.

The action was taken on the orders of Thane Collector Ashok Shingare and Additional Collector Manisha Jaybhaye. The Thane district administration has been carrying out special drives against illegal sand dredging, the officials said.

A team of revenue comprising Sub Divisional Officer Amit Sanap and Tahsildar Adhik Patil and Tahsildar Rahul Sarang approached the Alimghar Creek on Friday afternoon and found the people were involved in dredging sand from the creek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adhik Patil, Tahsildar, and Bhiwandi said, “We formed a raid team and raided at Alimghar Creek and found men involved in dredging sand and they all were jumped into the creek and fled away. We could not able jumped and catch them. But seized two barges and three suction pumps and destroyed them and we will take strict action against them. “

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON