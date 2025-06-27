Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs intercepted two passengers who flew in on an Air India flight from Bangkok early on Thursday morning. The duo were caught smuggling a cargo of wild reptiles and small furry mammals in violation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Illegal wildlife cargo to be sent back to Thailand

The smugglers’ luggage contained two Sumatran striped rabbits (Nesolagus netscheri), a Waigeo spotted cuscus (Spilocuscus papuensis), two Brown basilisk lizards (Basiliscus vittatus), and a green iguana. While the rabbits and the lizard are not listed in CITES, the cuscus and iguana were listed as endangered species in the amended Wildlife Protection Act.

Importing such wildlife is a violation of CITES and import policy as it requires a director of foreign trade license. Since the species were not indigenous,Yogesh Warkad, deputy director of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau said, “We have clearly instructed that these animals must be sent back to the country of their origin.’’ The Animal Quarantine Department has issued a deportation certificate and the animals are to be sent back to their natural habitat in Thailand.