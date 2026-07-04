IMD issues 2-day red alert for Mumba, Thane and Palghar

Mumbai: After Friday’s heavy showers left several roads waterlogged across the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Saturday and Sunday, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall as active weather systems strengthen over Maharashtra.

Thane, India - July -03, 2026: Heavy rainfall continues across Thane city. Waterlogging has been reported on Ghodbunder Road, causing traffic to slow down, and motorists are seen driving their vehicles through the flooded roads ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, July -03, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times ) (praful Gangurde)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected to remain intense between July 4 and July 7 due to an off-shore trough extending from the Maharashtra to Karnataka coast, a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify over the next two days, and a shear zone over central India.

For the next 48 hours, the weather agency has forecast generally cloudy skies with spells of rain and heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations, along with occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph.

The city was placed under an orange alert on Friday and witnessed heavy rainfall. Rainfall intensified by mid-morning after a relatively quiet start to the day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On Friday, Santacruz recorded 205 mm of rain, while Colaba received 158 mm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, Santacruz recorded 205 mm of rain, while Colaba received 158 mm. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Among other locations, Malabar Hill recorded 146 mm of rainfall, followed by Fort (139 mm), Andheri (136 mm), Versova (129 mm), Powai (124 mm), Mankhurd (118 mm), Bhandup (116 mm) and Mulund (115 mm).

Heavy rain caused temporary waterlogging at several locations, including Gandhi Market and Hindu Colony in the island city; Mahendra Park in Ghatkopar, Postal Colony and Noor-E-Ilahi Masjid in Chembur in the eastern suburbs; and Andheri Subway, Andheri Market and Courtyard Junction on Veera Desai Road in the western suburbs.

The BMC said dewatering pumps and manual labour were deployed to clear flooded stretches.

The city also reported 45 incidents of tree and branch falls, including nine in the island city, 10 in the eastern suburbs and 27 in the western suburbs. Three cars were also damaged after a tree fell on them at Maheshwari Garden in Matunga. Additionally, there were also nine short-circuit incidents and eight wall or house collapse incidents, the civic body said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite the rain, suburban train services on the Central and Western Railway lines and road traffic remained largely unaffected, with only minor delays reported.