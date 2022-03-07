In a first since 1984, BMC to get state-appointed administrator as elections delayed

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to get a state-appointed administrator to look after the administrative and financial functioning of the civic body, as the five-year term of the elected representatives of the present Shiv Sena-led government ended on Monday. This is the first time since 1984 that an administrator will be appointed for Mumbai due to a delay in holding fresh elections. In addition to Mumbai, seven other municipal corporations will also have administrators appointed this year.

The five-year term of the municipal corporations in Thane and Nagpur ended on March 4 and 5, while the term of the civic body in Mumbai ended on March 7. The term of representatives in Solapur and Amravati will end on March 8. Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune and Nashik are other municipal corporations where an administrator will be appointed.

Five of 14 municipal corporations whose term ended two years ago already have administrators, and two other municipal corporations will get an administrator later this month.

Polls to 14 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur, as well as 25 district councils, 208 city councils, 14 nagar panchayats, and 284 panchayat samitis are due in the next few weeks.

On Monday, a bill was passed in both houses of the Maharashtra legislature to amend the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act 1888, thus enabling the appointment of an administrator to the civic body.

According to Section 6 of the MMC Act, the term of the BMC’s general body or house, represented by all elected representatives (227 at present) ends after five years. The first general body of this term was conducted on March 8, 2017, thus the term ends on March 7.

According to Section 6A of the MMC Act, the five-year term-end of the general body automatically dissolves all statutory bodies in the BMC, the post of Mayor, and marks the end of the term of elected representatives.

Financial and administrative duties carried out by the various statutory bodies of the BMC, such as the standing committee in charge of voting and deciding all financial transactions of the civic body, and the improvements committee, are to be carried out by the state-appointed administrator.

Routine work of BMC carries on as usual and is sanctioned with a signature from the administrator.

A senior civic official from BMC’s municipal secretary’s department said, “In the present scenario, we will have to carry out pre-monsoon preparations such as desilting of stormwater drains, and essential departments such as solid waste management, water and sanitation, can take on new work with approval from the administrator.”

This also marks the end of the term of all ward level committees that are represented by local municipal councillors. Work at the ward level will take place as per routine at the hands of the assistant commissioners at each of the 24 administrative wards.

“The councillors are officially ex-councillors from March 7. In that capacity, they can still relay local level issues or problems to the ward officers.”

The administrator is usually the municipal commissioner of the local body, in this case, Iqbal Singh Chahal, although the authority rests with the state to select an officer for the appointment. A formal announcement on the same is awaited.

During a delay in elections, two options are available before the state government to give continuity to the administrative work of the civic body. The first is to extend the term of the general body, or the second is to appoint an administrator, according to an official from the municipal secretary’s department.

In 1992, the term of the sitting local government in BMC had been extended by two years. In April 1984, a municipal administrator was appointed for one year until May 10, 1985.

