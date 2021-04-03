Home / Cities / Mumbai News / In Ambani security threat probe, NIA now seizes a Mercedes
In Ambani security threat probe, NIA now seizes a Mercedes

In the ongoing probe in the Ambani security threat case, the NIA has seized multiple vehicles and arrested suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze so far.
ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 03:10 PM IST
High security outside Antilia at Altamont road after a car laden with gelatin sticks has been found abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Another vehicle has been brought to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office as a part of the ongoing probe into the Antilia bomb scare case.

According to NIA sources, a white Mercedes was brought to the NIA office on Friday as a part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze, whose NIA custody will end today, will be produced before the Special NIA court on Saturday.

The NIA last Sunday had taken Vaze to the bridge over the Mithi river in connection with the probe of Mansukh Hiran's death case.

The NIA divers had recovered computer CPUs, two number plates carrying the same registration number, and other items from the Mithi river in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane. Investigation into his death was being probed by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), till the MHA handed over the probe to the NIA.

Vaze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) who was in charge of the Hiran case, was in NIA custody till March 25, for his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of Ambani. Later his custody was extended till April 3.

