NIA searches hotel, club in Mumbai in Ambani bomb scare case

The NIA conducted searches at a hotel and a club in south Mumbai on Thursday in connection with its probe into the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the Soni building, where the hotel and the club are situated, around 12.45 pm.

Customers and staff members of the hotel were asked to vacate the premises, located near the Babulnath temple.

During the search, the NIA sleuths also made enquiries with a few people at the club and the hotel, the official said.

The probe team left the place after over three hours.

Some officials of the Gamdevi police station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, were also present at the spot.

Suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, whom the NIA arrested last month in connection with the security scare outside Ambani's residence, was recently brought by the probe agency to the Babulnath area as part of its probe into the case, he said.

The gelatin sticks found in the vehicle near Ambani's house last month were procured by Vaze, NIA sources claimed on Wednesday.

The NIA on Sunday recovered a laptop, a printer, two hard disks, two vehicle number plates, two digital video recorders (DVRs) and two CPUs from the Mithi river here with the help of divers.

The agency is probing the alleged role of Vaze in parking the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence on February 25 and in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The body of Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found in a creek in Mumbra town of neighbouring Thane district on March 5.